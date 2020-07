09:51 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Be'er Sheva's Leonardo hotel becomes coronavirus hotel The Leonardo hotel in Be'er Sheva is to become a coronavirus hotel, following a request by the Defense Ministry to prepare the hotel for its alternate usage. ► ◄ Last Briefs