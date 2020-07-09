MK Peretz: I feel fine, will continue to work from home

Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz responded on Twitter to news that one of his advisers has contracted coronavirus, writing that, "I feel fine and will continue to work from home, for the benefit of Israeli citizens."

Peretz was last in contact with this particular adviser last Tuesday, and noted that, "I will be going into quarantine until the conclusion of an epidemiological survey and will take a test for the virus and follow the Health Ministry's guidelines. I wish my adviser a swift recovery."