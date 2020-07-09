|
09:42
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20
MK Smotrich: Gov't won't collapse when polls show just 9 seats for B&W
MK Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) has addressed allegations that his proposal to establish a commission of inquiry into conflicts of interest among Supreme Court justices could have led to the collapse of the unity government.
"If the bill had passed, the government would not have fallen - because polls show Blue & White only receiving nine mandates [if an election were to be held now]," he told Galei Tzahal.
Last Briefs