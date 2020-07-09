MK Malinovsky submits bill to provide sick pay to self-employed

MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) has submitted a draft proposal for the establishment of a fund that would provide sick pay for self-employed workers who have contracted coronavirus.

"Business owners and the self-employed are close to total collapse due to the lack of any solution for them," she said. "They have no safety net, and if they collapse, the impact will be felt throughout the economy. As things currently stand, if they fall ill or have to enter quarantine, they lose their entire income - and that's what this bill is about."