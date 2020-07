09:18 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Highest daily increase in virus cases in Tokyo Fuju News Network has reported on 220 new coronavirus cases in Japan's capital city, Tokyo. This is the city's highest-ever daily increase in infections. ► ◄ Last Briefs