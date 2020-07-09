Hackers disrupt United Hatzalah zoom conference on anti-Semitism

Last night, a Zoom conference hosted by American Friends of United Hatzalah with approximately 75 attendees was disrupted by hackers who posted inappropriate images and shouted hate speech. Friends of United Hatzalah Los Angeles Executive Director Carolyn Kangavari who hosted the event said that the attack began 15 minutes into the call.



“The Zoombombers shouted hate speech and posted pornographic images,” said Kangavari. “No matter what I did I couldn’t mute them or kick them out of the meeting.”

The event was a talk about the rise of anti-Semitism in the United States and featured journalist Lisa Daftari and Jewish Journal Editor-in-Chief David Suissa. It was cut short after about 20 minutes due to the disruption and the inability to silence or remove the hackers.