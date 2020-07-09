MK Hendel: Yamina don't care about what's going on in the country

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel has expressed his surprise at the fury within the Yamina party at the failure of MK Smotrich's bill to set up a commission of inquiry into conflicts of interest among Supreme Court justices.

"They really don't seem to care about what's actually going on in the country," he told Galei Tzahal. "And consider that the Likud and Yamina had plenty of opportunities over the years to establish such a commission of inquiry."