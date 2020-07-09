Blue & White MKs to Gantz: Don't take revenge on the Likud

According to a report on Kan News, several MKs from the Blue & White party have told their party's leader, Benny Gantz, that in their opinion, it would be wrong to support the establishment of a commission of inquiry into what is known as the Submarine Affair, despite the desire of many in the Blue & White party to take revenge on the Likud for its conduct during yesterday's vote on establishing a committee to investigate conflicts of interest among Supreme Court justices.

The MKs noted that any such move to "take revenge" would be viewed as a personal attack on Prime Minister Netanyahu, and would lead to further damage to the relationship between the two parties.