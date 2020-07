08:48 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Today is the 17th of Tammuz. What happened on that day? Read more On this day, five negative events occurred in Jewish history, the most remembered one being the Roman breaching of the walls of Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs