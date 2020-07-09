|
08:47
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20
Adviser to Minister Rafi Peretz tests positive for coronavirus
One of the advisers to MK Rafi Peretz, Minister of Heritage and Jerusalem Affairs, has tested positive for coronavirus.
The adviser was lost in contact with Peretz last Tuesday, and Peretz will now go into quarantine pending the results of an epidemiological survey, and will undergo a coronavirus test.
Several other advisers and office staff at the Heritage Ministry will also enter quarantine.
