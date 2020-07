07:54 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Fast of Tammuz - what is it about? Read more Today marks fast of 17th of Tammuz, 1 of 4 fasts instituted over the destruction of the Temple, when the Romans breached the walls of J'lem. ► ◄ Last Briefs