07:52 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 70-year-old man knocked down by car in Haifa A 70-year-old pedestrian has sustained moderate injuries after being hit by a car in Haifa. MDA responders treated the man at the scene and transported him to Rambam hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs