News BriefsTamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20
5 arrested for involvement in Deir Hanna shooting incident
Five people aged between 34 and 62 were arrested during the night, due to their suspected involvement in a shooting incident in Deir Hanna in which a woman and man were lightly injured.
The five were taken for questioning and will be brought before Akko District Court today, where police will request an extension of their remand. At this stage, it appears that the shooting incident was related to a family feud.
