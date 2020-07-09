MK Barkat: 'We need to get 500,000 people back to work'

MK Nir Barkat (Likud) was interviewed by Reshet Bet and asked for his opinion on financial assistance being offered by the government to enable the economy to weather the current epidemic crisis.

"Central to my idea of how things should be done is getting five hundred thousand people back to work," he said. "It's already clear by now that the current plans aren't enabling us to get the economy back to full functioning."

Barkat added that, "Everyone knows that we need to change direction. We need to save businesses."