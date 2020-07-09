Jewish Agency head Herzog: Gov't must do more to help global Jewry

Head of the Jewish Agency Yitzhak Herzog told Reshet Bet this morning that in his opinion, the government should be doing more to assist Jews across the world, especially in the current crisis situation.

"Jewish communities globally are in crisis," he said. "In several cases, they are totally paralyzed by the situation. We've seen high death rates - thousands of people."

Herzog added that, "We have to find solutions for them, things the government can do to help. We are responsible for taking care of our brothers."