Results of hundreds of virus tests for seniors delayed

According to a report in Yisrael Hayom, "The results of hundreds of coronavirus tests that were administered at residential homes are being delayed, making it much harder for the institutions to effectively combat the epidemic."

The delays can be attributed both to private laboratories run by MyHeritage, as well as to Health Ministry laboratories with a huge backlog of tests to cope with. The report also apportions blame to the residential homes themselves, and the result is that the homes are sending seniors with clear symptoms of coronavirus to hospital for treatment, where they finally receive a diagnosis.