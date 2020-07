07:16 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 From today, buses run at 50% passenger capacity with open windows From this morning, public transportation begins operating on a revised schedule. Buses will only be permitted to run with up to 50% of passenger capacity. Air conditioning will be turned on, but drivers will be required to ensure that windows are opened and remain so throughout journeys. ► ◄ Last Briefs