MK Zohar: 'Only the coronavirus crisis is holding the gov't together'

Interviewed by Yisrael Hayom, coalition chair MK Miki Zohar (Likud) expressed his view that the unity government is only holding together by virtue of the coronavirus crisis. The interview will be published in full on Friday.

"There is a total disconnect between Blue & White and [the Likud]," Zohar said. "The only thing that is keeping us together is the coronavirus crisis. If there hadn't been a second wave, the government would probably have broken up by now."

He added that, "Blue & White needs to change its approach," if the situation is to improve. "In my estimation, the government won't last. But I'm still optimistic that the two parties will somehow come together in order to stabilize things."