B’nai Brith files police complaint over anti-Semitic rally

B’nai Brith Canada announced on Wednesday it has filed a hate-crimes complaint with Peel Regional Police after protesters chanted hateful anti-Semitic slogans at an anti-Israel protest in Mississauga, just west of Toronto.

Last Saturday, about 100 protesters gathered at Celebration Square in downtown Mississauga, ostensibly to condemn Israel’s potential extension of sovereignty to communities in Judea and Samaria.