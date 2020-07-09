PLO: Annexation will lead to dismantling of PA

The PLO Executive Committee on Wednesday expressed its strong opposition to US and Israeli moves that seek to implement “annexation” and "apartheid" in line with the Trump administration's “Deal of the Century”.

Following a meeting in Ramallah, the PLO Executive Committee put an emphasis on the decisions of the PLO and Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, who ordered the cancellation of agreements and understandings with Israel and the US, including the security understandings.