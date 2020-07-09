DoorDash severs ties with anti-Semitic Toronto restaurant

DoorDash has joined other platforms, including Uber and Ritual, in standing against the anti-Semitic and discriminatory behavior of Toronto restaurant Foodbender, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

In response to a letter FSWC sent to DoorDash urging the platform to stand with the message "that hatred or glorification of violence towards Jews" will not be tolerated and sever its relationship with the Toronto-based company, DoorDash informed FSWC that it has removed Foodbenders from its platform "for failure to follow the community guidelines and our partner code of conduct" and that the company does not tolerate "malicious, discriminatory or hateful behavior."