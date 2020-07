04:12 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Start and end times for the fast of the 17th of Tammuz The following are the start and end times of the fast of the 17th of Tammuz: Jerusalem

Fast begins: 4:29 a.m.

Fast concludes: 8:13 p.m. Tel Aviv

Fast begins: 4:30 a.m.

Fast concludes: 8:11 p.m. Haifa

Fast begins: 4:27 a.m.

Fast concludes: 8:15 p.m. Be’er Sheva

Fast begins: 4:32 a.m.

Fast concludes: 8:11 p.m. Eilat

Fast begins: 4:32 a.m.

