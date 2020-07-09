'Annexation would constitute a violation of international law'

Josep Borrell, the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday warned Israel against a move to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

“Together with my fellow European Ministers, we will spare no diplomatic efforts to help Israel understand the risks of proceeding with the unilateral annexation of parts of the West Bank. Europe and Israel are so close geographically, culturally, economically. It is in no one’s interest for this relationship to retract,” Borrell wrote in his blog in a post following up Tuesday’s discussion between the Foreign Ministers of Germany, France, Egypt and Jordan.