03:18
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20
Brazilian Press Association to sue President Bolsonaro
The Brazilian Press Association said on Wednesday it will file a lawsuit in Brazil's Supreme Court against President Jair Bolsonaro over possibly exposing members of the media to COVID-19, CNN reports.
The association, known as ABI, alleged Bolsonaro did not respect the health safety distance from reporters, and took off his mask at Tuesday's televised press conference in the capital Brasília, where he announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
