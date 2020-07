02:00 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Ivory Coast's Prime Minister dies at 61 Ivory Coast's Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died on Wednesday shortly after he attended a cabinet meeting in the Presidential Palace. Coulibaly, 61, had been chosen to run as the ruling party's candidate in this year's October presidential election. ► ◄ Last Briefs