01:17 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Tamuz 17, 5780 , 09/07/20 Significant surge in coronavirus cases in the IDF Read more 65 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the IDF over 24-hour period, bringing the total number of cases to its highest since pandemic began.