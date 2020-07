22:37 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 South African Christian TV host Loyiso Bala's 'Israel Unveiled' Read more South African Christian TV host Loyiso Bala speaks with i24NEWS about his new series on the Jewish state, 'Israel unveiled'. ► ◄ Last Briefs