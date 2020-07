22:03 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Significant hike in IDF infections As Israel faces an unprecedented CV-19 infection hike, the IDF also recorded a considerable increase in virus numbers. The army reported that 316 soldiers are currently being treated for the virus, as compared with 251 active cases yesterday. ► ◄ Last Briefs