Obama alleges 'voter suppression,' 'gerrymandering' in new campaign

A new campaign backed by former President Barack Obama is alleging "gerrymandering has been in America's DNA for some time now."

An ad by the "All on the Line" group calls for states to allow fair voting rights by preventing "voter suppression." Obama-appointed Attorney General Eric Holder appears in the ad.

"For too long, gerrymandering has contributed to stalled progress and warped our representative government. Redistricting begins next year—let’s all do our part to protect and restore our democracy," tweeted Obama.