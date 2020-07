20:51 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Jewish Agency’s COVID-19 loan fund grants nearly $10 Million Read more COVID-19 Loan Fund for Communities in Crisis in its initial phase granted a total of $9.65 million to 23 communities. ► ◄ Last Briefs