20:49
News BriefsTamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20
Number of infections at Ra'anana party reaches 61
The Health Ministry reported that the number of students infected with CV-19 following an underground prom party at the Metro high school in Ra'anana has reached 61.
Yesterday, news sources reported that students at a number of high schools in the area were holding their privately-organized end-of-year events in secluded locations to avoid being fined by police.
A student at one such venue was reported as saying attendants had not bothered to maintain social distancing directives, wear protective masks, and even shared drinks from the same containers.
