Number of infections at Ra'anana party reaches 61

The Health Ministry reported that the number of students infected with CV-19 following an underground prom party at the Metro high school in Ra'anana has reached 61.

Yesterday, news sources reported that students at a number of high schools in the area were holding their privately-organized end-of-year events in secluded locations to avoid being fined by police.

A student at one such venue was reported as saying attendants had not bothered to maintain social distancing directives, wear protective masks, and even shared drinks from the same containers.