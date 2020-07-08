|
20:22
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20
Trump threatens to cut funding for schools if they don't reopen
US President Trump said he was considering cutting state assistance to schools that don't reopen at the start of the coming school year.
The President tweeted that the Democrats were using the issue for political gain and cited a number of countries including Germany and the Netherlands which hadn't closed down their schools and which, he said, were handling the virus as well as others.
