19:33
News BriefsTamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20
Min. of Heath: 632 infected since midnight, death toll now at 344
According to a Ministry of Health report, since midnight last night, 632 Israelis have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The total number of patients hospitalized in the country currently stands at 14,516 with 113 of them in serious condition and 39 on ventilators.
Two people succumbed to the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing up the national death toll to 344.
