Coalition head: Rivlin meddled in judicial conflict of interest probe

Coalition head Miki Zohar (Likud) accused President Reuven Rivlin of meddling in today's Knesset vote to form a committee tasked with investigating allegations of unfair legal action by Supreme Court judges.

Zohar said Rivlin had done everything in his power to exert his influence on MKs to vote against the probe and that the country's President was acting out of a personal vendetta against the Prime Minister.