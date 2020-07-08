Kanye West reveals he's never voted, will be guided by Elon Musk

In an interview with Forbes Magazine, Chicago rapper Kanye West revealed some insider information about his upcoming presidential bid.

West said he would receive guidance from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and wife Kim Kardashian.

In the interview, the celebrity rapper said he had contracted the coronavirus in late February but didn't believe in vaccines which were the "sign of the beast," and that he would run the White House like the fictional nation of "Wakanda" from the Black Panther superhero movie.

The prolific rapper also stated he had named his party "The Birthday Party" "because when I win, it will be everybody's birthday."