News BriefsTamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20
Bennett welcomes decision to open Beitar Ilit 'Coronavirus Hotel'
Yamina head MK Naftali Bennett welcomed the government's decision to open a 'Caronavirus Hotel' for treatment of patients from the haredi city of Beitar Ilit.
The former Defense Minister said while he supported the decision, it was imperative to carry out mass virus testing to locate residents of the city who were carrying the disease but who's symptoms had yet to manifest themselves, endangering additional members of the community.
