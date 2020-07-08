Record number of US Olim expected as CV-19 crisis, anti-Semitism grow

40 new immigrants from the US arrived at Ben Gurion Int'l Airport today and were welcomed by members of the Nefesh B'Nefesh organization.

The newcomers will spend the coming two weeks in mandatory quarantine after settling in in their new homes across the country.

Nefesh B'Nefesh reported that while most years see a few hundred arrivals from the US, the month of June, 2020, alone, featured more than 25,000 applications for Aliyah to Israel.