16:32 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Eretz Yisrael does not accept enemies of the Jewish People Read more The Torah says that the enemies of the Jewish People will not be able to make the land prosper. To Ramban this is a blessing, not a curse. How is that? ► ◄ Last Briefs