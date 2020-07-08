|
Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20
Liberman: Glad to have gotten in Netanyahu's way
Avigdor Liberman said he was "always happy to get in the way of Netanyahu and Smotrich" after his party voted against the establishment of a committee to probe Supreme Court judges conflict of interest.
"I'm ashamed of the Knesset, which chooses to neglect the struggle with the spread of CV-19 and ongoing financial crisis in the country and instead focuses on trying to help this useless government change the political agenda," he tweeted.
