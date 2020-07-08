Trump's niece calls President 'sociopath,' alleges he cheated on SATs

In new a book by US President Trump's niece, Mary, the clinical psychologist alleges the President helped ruin his father with the complicity of his grandfather.

The CNN reported that Mary makes her claims based on her own recollections as well as legal documents and conversations she's had with other members of the family.

Along with a list of allegations against Trump, she labels the President a "psychopath who has never fully grown up," and says she cannot allow him to "destroy the country like he has her family."