15:37 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Israeli child found dead in Russia A 9-year-old Israeli child from Kfar Tapuach in Samaria was found dead in a Russian town today. The child was visiting his grandfather when he went missing near the town's center. ZAKA volunteers later uncovered the child's remains in a nearby river. ► ◄ Last Briefs