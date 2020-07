15:26 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 IDF uncovers weapons cache in PA town IDF paratroopers carried out a search in the PA town of Kadum in Samaria today. A gun along with additional weapons were found during the inspection. ► ◄ Last Briefs