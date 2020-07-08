|
15:00
Reported
Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20
Miki Zohar: 'We have no desire to go to elections'
Coalition Chairman MK Miki Zohar explained the decision to vote for a Judiciary Committee to investigate Supreme Court judge's conflicts of interest.
"The decision to vote for a commission of inquiry to investigate judges conflicts stems solely from our desire to live up to our constituents' expectations. We have no desire to go to elections. I hope the way will be found to align with Blue and White. This is the order of the day."
