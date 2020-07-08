Immigration Committee: Budget for private Hebrew Ulpans ended

The Absorption Mijnistry budget for private Ulpans to learn Hebrew has ended, so no vouchers for immigrants will be issued to allow them to choose which Ulpan to attend. The 90 government Ulpans continue as before, with about 20,000 attending classes by about 500 Education Ministry teachers. This, according to the Knesset Immigration and Absorption Committee.

The Committee also discussed Ulpans that were forced to discontinue during the months of coronavirus closure, forcing new immigrants to continue study only through the Zoom app. According to Committee Chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) "Studies by 'Zoom' are not effective enough to acquire a language. Without the acquisition of language - immigrants will not integrate into the country, society, and work."