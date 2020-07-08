Knesset Speaker supports parliamentary judicial inquiry committee

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin announced he would support establishing a parliamentary inquiry committee on conflicts of interest in the Supreme Court.

"The days when the Knesset was afraid to criticize the judicial system are over. The very debate that will take place today in the Knesset plenum in a motion to set up a parliamentary commission of inquiry into conflicts of interest in the Supreme Court and the substantial support it receives represents breaking another barrier on the way to effective parliamentary criticism of things that need to be rectified in the judiciary."