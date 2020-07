14:06 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Following Likud announcement: UTJ to convene soon The United Torah Judaism faction will convene within the next few minutes to decide on the vote in the Knesset plenum on establishing an inquiry committee for Supreme Court judge's conflicts of interest. ► ◄ Last Briefs