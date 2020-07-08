|
Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20
Yamina calls Likud 'excuses, nonsense'
"The Likud's excuses for their opposition to establishing a parliamentary commission of inquiry into Supreme Court conflicts of interest because of concern the move may trigger establishment of a submarine commission of inquiry are nonsense," the Yamina Party says.
"We've said countless times that Netanyahu would never harm or compromise Israel's security for money, so we would oppose a proposal to establish such a commission of inquiry even from the opposition and it will not pass."
