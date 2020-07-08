|
13:19
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20
Shas: 'We informed coalition chair we support any decision he makes'
The Shas faction seeks to clarify following media publications: "The Shas faction has not appealed to anyone in the Likud with any demand regarding the proposal to establish a parliamentary committee to investigate Sureme Court judges' conflicts of interest."
The Shas faction also announced to Coalition Chairman MK Miki Zohar that it would "support any decision he makes in his capacity. All other publications are incorrect."
Last Briefs