12:57 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 'The LA political elite threw law enforcement under the bus' Read more Simon Weisenthal Center's Rabbi Cooper on mayors abandoning the police, Jewish self-defense and keeping shuls safe over the High Holydays. ► ◄ Last Briefs