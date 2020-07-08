Bennett: 'Next 48 hours will decide fate of Betar Illit'

Hours before the city Beitar Illit's entering closure, Yamina MK Naftali Bennett toured the city and held an emergency meeting with Mayor Meir Rubinstein and the city's management team. Bennett also met the Home Front Commanders who came to assist.

MK Bennett said: "the next 48 hours will decide the fate of Betar Illit. 'Setting upon' the city and cleaning it from coronavirus, or losing control and turning it into a 'Coronavirus Ship' of thousands of carriers.

"The infected residents of the city are begging to be evacuated. Without this urgent treatment, the city will be put in a two-month closure, devastating for the lives and livelihoods of the city's residents. The residents of Beitar Illit are exemplary, and cautious, as is the Mayor, but they need immediate government assistance in evacuations. I urge the government to act immediately, in the coming hours," Bennett added.